Cottage Motors sponsors winning team

Roger Daume of Cottage Motors, Wautoma (right), is with technician Harry Underwood, Jr., who bowls on the Redgranite Business Men’s League at Lambeaul Lanes, Redgranite on Wednesday Nights. The Cottage Motors sponsored team was named League Champions on April 12. Members of the team in addition to Underwood include: Harry Shafer, Eric Richards, Kris Hrebik, and Josh Pionke.

