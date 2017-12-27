Football coach shares his experience volunteering for the Salvation Army

To the Editor:

I would like to take this time to express my thanks to the people of Wautoma. On Dec. 19, some of the Wautoma football players and coaches rang bells for the Salvation Army at Copps, Shopko and Piggly Wiggly.

The kindness that we experienced was inspirational. Besides the extreme generosity that many people showed with their donations to a very worthy cause in the Salvation Army, there was also the continuous smiles and wishes of Merry Christmas given by many people we didn’t even know.

With all the negative things that we see and hear every day, it was great for the students to see how caring and selfless people can be. I plan on having our team make ringing the bells for the Salvation Army an annual event.

Thank you for not only donating to the Salvation Army, but also showing us how amazing the people of Wautoma can be.

Merry Christmas!

/s/ Dave Woyak,

Wautoma High School

Head Football Coach