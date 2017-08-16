Waushara County working to help seniors with Aging Mastery Program®

Waushara County Department of Aging, in partnership with the local University of Wisconsin-Extension office, is currently recruiting individuals 55 and older for the popular, innovative 10-week health and wellness program.

The program is the Aging Mastery Program® provided by a grant through the National Council on Aging. This is the final free AMP series provided under the NCOA grant.

The program was first offered in spring of 2016 and since that time, 82 participants have learned strategies to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and others.

Aging Mastery supports modest lifestyle changes to empower and support health and longevity. It incorporates evidence-informed materials, expert speakers, group discussion, and peer support to give participants the skills and tools to achieve measurable improvements. The program encourages mastery of sustainable behaviors that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being.

