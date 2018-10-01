Transfer of Property Workshop to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16

This week marked the six-year anniversary of my father’s death at the age of 89; he lived a long and full life that left our family sweet memories. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and baseball, and shared these hobbies with my brother, sisters, grandchildren and me. He left his fishing poles and tackle, hunting gear and guns, and baseball items for us to divide up after he was gone. It was nearly impossible to divide these beloved items equally, as they had different memories and meaning to each family member

Planning to pass on such items — treasured wedding photos, Grandpa’s fishing tackle box, or a well-used baseball glove — can be challenging, and may lead to family conflict. An upcoming workshop, “Who Gets Grandpa’s Season Packer Tickets?” held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center, will provide the useful information about the inheritance and transfer of non-titled personal property.

The program and related resources help families communicate, make choices and decrease conflict. No matter who you are in the process – parent, spouse, child, educator, legal professional or social service staff. The workshop resources can help you to prepare a list of non-titled property; decide what “fair” means; ask others what objects they would like and why; identify transfer goals; select distribution and transfer methods that fit goals; and consider how to deal with conflicts before they arise.

To register for the workshop, call Deb at the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center at 920-787-2055 or Mary Ann at Waushara County UW-Extension at 920-787-0416. If you’d like to stay for lunch at noon, please call the Department of Aging at 920-787-0403 or toll free at 1-877-364-5344 before 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 to make a reservation.

