Senior Center offering spring motor coach tour to Savannah

The Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center is offering a motor coach ride by Diamond Tours to Savannah, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island in Georgia, and Charleston, SC.

The 8 night/9 day trip includes all accommodations – 14 meals (8 breakfasts and 6 dinners); guided tours of historic Savannah, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, as well as a harbor cruise in Charleston; plus bus driver and step-on guide tips.

The dates for this fun-filled tour are May 19-27, 2018. To reserve your sea and find out the cost, contact Senior Center Director Deb Konczal at (920) 787-2055 or email postmaster@wausharaseniors.com. There is a deposit due upon sign-up with balance due by March 1, 2018. For more details including the daily itinerary, visit, www.GroupTrips.com/Waushara. Interested individuals do not need be a senior of a member of the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center to participate.

