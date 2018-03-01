January workshops offered to help seniors become financially healthier

January is Financial Well-ness Month and to celebrate, a serious of four workshops will be offered at the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center in an effort to help seniors become financially healthier.

The workshops are held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and began on Jan. 2, with no class being offered on Jan. 9. Each week there is a new topic that will be discussed, including:

• Jan. 16: Who Gets Grandpa’s Season Packers Tickets?

• Jan. 23: Credit Score, Credit Report: What’s the Difference?

• Jan. 30: Credit Cards and Debit Cards – Turning bad to good.

To register for the work-shop series, please contact Debbie at the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center by calling (920) 787-2055 or Mary Ann Schilling at the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office at (920) 787-0416 or maryann.schilling@ces.uwex.edu.