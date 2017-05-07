Del Ray’s to perform in Coloma on July 11

The Coloma Area Historical Society’s first of two concerts this summer will feature the Del Ray’s in the Coloma Community Park on Tuesday, July 11, and will also include raffles and a cruise night with vehicles older than 1973 receiving preferred parking.

Food and refreshments will begin at 5 p.m. and will offer spectators a choice of hamburgers, brats, and hotdogs. The music in the park will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

This year, the Spalding Store Museum will be open before the concert and visitors will receive a coupon for $1 off a food or beverage purchase (one coupon/person). The museum tries to capture Coloma history and brings back memories of the past.

The second concert this summer will be The Clauson Family on Aug. 3, weather permitting. The concerts are free, donations are appreciated by CAHS pay for the band.

