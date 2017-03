Maggie VandeBoomen, 8, and Hannah Schmidt, 7, of Wautoma, have their picture taken inside a specially made frame while attending the Zumbathon at Wild Rose High School for 22-month-old Weston Crist of Weyauwega who is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for a Neurobastoma tumor.

