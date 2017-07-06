Silent auction to feature crystal necklace

This silver-plated Preciosa Crystal necklace will be one of the many donated items in the silent auction at the Sunday, June 25, fundraiser for Holly Maes Kallestad. Holt’s Fine Jewelry and Mike and Dawn Kelley donated the necklace. The Holly Maes Kallestad Benefit will be held at the Moose Inn from 1 to 5 p.m. and will include a buffet meal, a bake sale, a raffle, music on the deck, a golf ball drop and a volleyball tournament.

