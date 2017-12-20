Fundraiser set up for Wautoma toddler diagnosed for Lymphoma

Izzy Scholl, soon to be 3, daughter of Emily and Jesse Scholl, Wautoma, has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and is at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Grandparents are Randy and Michelle Radermacher, Wautoma. Izzy will be undergoing chemo, radiation and a bone marrow transplant. A fund has been set up at Hometown Bank, Wautoma, under Izzy’s Foundation. Wristbands will be available at area businesses next week for $5 to offset expenses incurred. For any fundraising questions please contact Ed Klinger at the Moose Inn at 920-787-2241 or Bridgette Tschurwald at Doggers, 920-787-3436.

