Fundraiser set up for Wautoma toddler diagnosed for Lymphoma

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 07:48 Waushara1

Izzy Scholl, soon to be 3, daughter of  Emily  and  Jesse Scholl, Wautoma, has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and is at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Grandparents are Randy and Michelle Radermacher, Wautoma.  Izzy will be undergoing chemo, radiation and a bone marrow transplant.  A fund has been set up at Hometown Bank, Wautoma, under Izzy’s Foundation.  Wristbands will be available at area businesses next week for $5 to offset expenses incurred. For any fundraising questions please contact Ed Klinger at the Moose Inn at 920-787-2241 or Bridgette Tschurwald at Doggers, 920-787-3436. 

