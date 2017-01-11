Rural Rembrandts change McComb/Bruchs PAC Exhibit

Members of the Rural Rembrandts Art Club recently changed their on-going exhibit containing the combined work of local artists located in the lobby of the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center, Wautoma. The exhibit is changed twice a year. Pictured are the artists who contributed their artwork to the display: Lynn Sallee, Kathy Teichmiller, Rachel Pavlic, Marlene Smithers, Ginny Jungwirth, Audrey Bunchkowski, Patsy Radtke, Karin Livingood, and Joan Cason. Not pictured is Helen Jensen, Kristina Hauk and Selma Glunn.

