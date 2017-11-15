Neshkoro Lions kick off Hides for Kids Campaign

The Neshkoro Lions Club has place trailers at five locations around throughout area to accept deer hides from area hunters for the annual Hides for Kids Campaign.

The hides donated are then sold and the proceeds donated to the Wisconsin Lions Camp at Rosholt.

The Neshkoro Lions Club has collected deer hides over the past nine years and has been able to donate in excess of $20,000 to the camp. Trailers are located at the following locations: Berlin Country Inn, County Road E; Montello Mobil, Highway 23; Neshkoro Ultimart, Highway 73; Princeton Mobil, Highway 23; Wautoma Express, Highway 21/73 and Highway 22.

The Lions Camp at Rosholt offers a week of summer camp at no charge to, mainly, young people with sight, hearing, or other cognitive conditions with all the activities offered by camps that cater to healthy kids. The camp also gives children the opportunity they otherwise might not be able to experience, and is supported only by Wisconsin Lions Clubs.

If any one is interested in more information regarding the Wisconsin Lions Camp at Rosholt or the Neshkoro Lions Club, please contact Neshkoro Lions Secretary Bob Bonneville at (920) 293-4579.