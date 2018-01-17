Wild Rose Clinic now open on Saturdays

Area residents with minor medical conditions on Saturdays have another local option, the ThedaCare Physicians-Wild Rose Week-end Clinic.

Located on the ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose campus, the weekend clinic treats a range of minor medical conditions including fever, cough, sinus pain, sore throat, cold and flu symptoms, ear infections and nausea/vomiting. Additional ailments treated extend to insect bites, rashes, minor infections and muscle and joint strains. The clinic serves patients ages 3 months and older and is open to everyone – not just ThedaCare patients.

After diagnosing patients and developing a treatment plan, the clinic’s provider will assist patients in making any necessary follow-up appointments.

The Wild Rose Weekend Clinic is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Please call 920.622.5560 for an appointment. Walk-in patients will be seen as time allows.