Waushara County Health Department offering Flu shots throughout the county

The Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine and the Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine are available from the Waushara County Health Department at the following locations; no appointments needed:

• Oct. 7: Wautoma Senior Center Fair, 10 a.m. to noon

• Oct. 9: Wild Rose Lions Club, 1100 South Main St., Wild Rose, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

• Oct. 9: Saxeville Meal Site, Saxeville Town Hall, W4022 Archer Ave., Saxeville, 11 a.m. to noon

• Oct. 11: Hancock Meal Site, Hancock Community Building, 420 Jefferson St., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. . • Oct. 11: Coloma Meal Site, Coloma Community Center, 155 Front St., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Oct. 12: Plainfield Meal Site, Plainfield Senior Center, 114 West Clark St., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Oct. 13: Poy Sippi First National Bank, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Oct. 20: Redgranite Lions Club, 145 Dearborn, Redgranite, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The Flu vaccine is also offered by appointment at the Waushara County Health Department at 230 West Park St., Wautoma by calling (920) 787-6590 on the following dates:

• Oct. 3: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Oct. 16: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Medicare Part B and Medicaid pay for the flu shots. Bring all the insurance cards you take to your physician’s office with you.

For all other people desiring the flu shot contact the Health Department for a cost of the vaccine. Waushara County Public Health also provides Pneumococcal vac-cine, as available, to people 65 or older or those with chronic illness that puts them at greater risk for fatal pneumococcal infections including the new PCV13.

To make an appointment, contact the Health Department at (920) 787-6590 or walk in to the Senior Meal Sites on specified days and times.