ThedaCare names Imran Andrabi, MD new President & Chief Executive Officer

ThedaCare Board of Trustees named Imran Andrabi, MD, as the new president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin-based healthcare organization at its board meeting on April 18. Dr. Andrabi will join ThedaCare on June 19, following the retirement of Dr. Dean Gruner, who has led the system for nine years.

Andrabi, 49, comes to ThedaCare from Mercy Health, a nonprofit Catholic healthcare ministry serving Ohio and Kentucky. He began with Mercy Health, formerly Catholic Healthcare Partners, as an intern and medical resident 25 years ago and steadily advanced to become regional president and chief executive officer of the Toledo region in 2015.

At Mercy Health, Andrabi consistently led his team in achieving outstanding quality care performance, improving customer experience, as well as growing the system and the number of physicians recruited. He is known for shaping a clear vision of the future of healthcare, helping others in the healthcare profession to advance, and furthering his organization’s contributions to the community.

“ThedaCare has a com-pelling vision for the next generation of healthcare in the communities we serve right here in Wisconsin,” said John Davis, president of the ThedaCare Board of Trustees and CEO of Great Northern Corp. “We want to increasingly provide peace of mind for our customers, our team and our neighbors as healthcare evolves. Through a thoughtful and thorough process, we sought a leader who shares in that vision, who successfully leads a healthcare organization to continually grow and become better, and who values customers’ perspectives, cares for caregivers, and builds relationships in the community.”

Andrabi chose to accept the leadership role at ThedaCare in large part because of the reputation the healthcare organization has nationally.

“When I think of best-in-class healthcare, ThedaCare is one that I have admired over the years,” Andrabi said. “This includes the work ThedaCare is doing in quality and Lean Six Sigma. So when the opportunity arose, I had to explore it, because of my admiration for the work the people at ThedaCare have been doing for a long time.

“When I visited locations within ThedaCare, I found everyone to be extremely open and welcoming, which says a lot about the culture. They were willing to share their perspectives, successes and challenges. That openness is really what helped make a difficult decision—to leave Mercy, where I have been for so long—feel like the right one.”

