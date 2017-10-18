Family Health/LaClinica to offer free blood pressure testing on Oct. 26

Family Health/LaClinica of Wautoma will be offering a free blood pressure test for anyone who comes into the Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

“Testing blood pressure is a pretty good indicator of your health,” said Kent Barnard, library director. “We feel that being able to have it checked for free is an important community service, and one the library and the village support wholeheartedly.”

Family Health/LaClinica serves all the residents of Waushara County on a sliding scale and is happy to provide this important service.

“We really care about everyone in the county and providing excellent health care to them,” said AmeriCorps Outreach Coordinator Amalia Dolan.

The Patterson Memorial Library is located at 500 Division St., Wild Rose, just one block east of Highway 22 in Wild Rose.

