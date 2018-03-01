Dr. Shatttuck retires from ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma

When P. Michael Shattuck, MD, retires at the end of 2017, the ThedaCare Physicians-Wautoma family medicine physician will remember the relationships he built with patients and families for the past 32 years.

“It has been enjoyable taking care of entire families and building relationships with families over the years,” he said. “I definitely will miss the people I’ve cared for.”

A native of northwest Indiana, Shattuck attended Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. When it came time to look for a residency program, he knew other students who went through the Fox Valley Medical Residency Program in Appleton and spoke highly of it.

“I came here and checked it out and thought it would be a great fit,” said Shattuck, adding his wife is a Wisconsin native. “While a resident, I learned about the Berlin hospital and the opportunities there. I knew with a smaller community that I could have a diverse practice, including OB services.”

As a family medicine physician, Shattuck saw patients at his clinic and at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin. He said the practice provides a lot of variety, which he enjoys.

“With a family medicine practice, you get to do so much – from doing office visits to delivering babies and performing minor surgeries,” he said.

