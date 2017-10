Behavioral Health Clinic-ian Mark Rossano, MS, LPC, SAC, will be offering a community wellness and mental health event, “Undoing the Moody Blues” from Noon to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Wautoma Public Library.

Rossano will be offering six effective strategies to move out of depression and sadness and into contentment and joy. Beverages will be provided at the brown bag lunch gathering.