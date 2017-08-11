Wild Rose Village Board hears request for developing ATV/UTV trails

The Wild Rose Village Board heard a proposal for developing ATV/UTV trails through the village during their regular meeting on Nov. 1.

Skip Bargielski and several other people filled the village hall with the concept of developing trails through a portion of the village, with hopes to eventually get trails through the entire Waushara County.

Bargielski stated Waupaca County is on board and parts of Waushara County as well. He also reported there have been no problems so far and everyone has been respectful of the roadways and properties.

Many residents feel in the area has been missing out on a lot of money generated by lack of trail within the area. Some business owners want to be able to reap some of the benefits by allowing such vehicles to stop at their businesses. A proposed trail plan was drawn up and distributed to board members to consider.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.