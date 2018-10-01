Wild Rose Board approves sewer treatment design phase

The Wild Rose Village Board approved a proposed design phase for the sewer treatment facility during their Jan. 3 regular meeting.

The board received a presentation from McMahon’s Engineering during the December meeting for consideration for improving the effluent ammonia and phosphorous levels for compliance. The design phase service will cost $27,500.

In other business, the board approved amending the sex offender residency restriction ordinance as recommended by the ordinance committee; the acquisition of equipment for the police department with money donated to the department for their needs; and the appointment of Tim Ganzel to attend the Wild Rose Classic Car Show meetings.

The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.