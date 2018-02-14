Wautoma to conduct a survey for Block Grant application

MSA Professionals Physical Engineer Todd Trader attended the Feb. 12 Wautoma Common Council meeting to give an update on proposed future street projects.

Trader told the council that grant specialists at the Wisconsin Department of Administration reviewed the proposed reconstruction projects on Valley View Drive, Green Meadow Drive and South Sandcrest Avenue. The DOA determined that in order for the city to qualify for a Community Development Block Grant, the city is required to conduct a survey with each family household on all three streets, which includes 62 single-family homes or duplexes, as well as 16 units in the apartment building located at 437 S. Sandcrest Avenue.

The city can opt to mail out surveys, make phone calls, or go door-to-door to conduct the surveys. City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Tommy Boh-ler told the council he would prefer to go door-to-door to make sure the surveys are completed by the deadline of March 15. There are only two questions on the survey, one about race/ethnicity and one indicating income bracket. Trader said families do not have to divulge their income, only whether they are above or below specific income levels.

New curb and gutter, sidewalks, and storm sewer on Valley View Drive, Green Meadow Drive, and Sandcrest Avenue are included in the proposed project, as well as thicker pavement applied to Sandcrest Avenue to support truck traffic. The project total is expected to cost $1,546,991.30.

