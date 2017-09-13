Wautoma Common Council prohibits shipping containers for residential use

During the Sept. 11 Wautoma Common Council meeting, the council passed an ordinance to limit the use of shipping containers as accessory buildings, storage buildings or living units on residentially-zoned land where residential uses are established.

The ordinance also states no trailers manufactured primarily for the conveyance of goods and property shall be utilized for storage purposes in any residentially-zoned district of the city. Those who violate this ordinance will be notified by mail that the shipping container or trailer must be removed within 10 business days or the city will remove it and charge the resident for the costs.

The council passed a res-olution honoring the public service of former Wautoma Public Library Director Nicole Overbeck. City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Tommy Bohler explained Overbeck has taken a new job at the Berlin Public Library. Bohler went on to praise Overbeck’s work in Wautoma and said “she has been an ideal librarian.”

