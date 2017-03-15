Wautoma Common Council approves Bean Street construction project

In a unanimous decision, the Wautoma Common Council approved going ahead with the Bean Street construction project during their March 13 meeting.The North Oxford Street construction is on hold for the time being.

The council approved a contract with MSA Professionals for the designing and engineering of the project. The Bean Street roadway construction, from Main Street to Mt. Morris Avenue, includes curb and gutter, storm sewer and sidewalk.

Todd Trader, engineer for MSA Professionals, was at the meeting and proposed the completion of the preliminary design/layout would be completed in April, a review of 90 percent of the design review would be done in May, and bidding of the project in June. In July the winning bid will be selected, with construction beginning in July and construction complete in September.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.