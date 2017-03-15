Waushara Democrats to meet at Silvercryst on March 21

The Waushara County Democratic Party will hold their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Silvercryst, W7015 Hwy. 21, Watuoma. The public is welcome to come earlier to socialize and pizza will be available.

The guest speaker will be Autumn Linsmeier, area representative for Wisconsin Progressives and the Emerge Program.

The Waushara County Democratic Party welcomes guests and prospective new members to attend the meeting. For more information, please visit wausharademocrats.org or email wausharadems@yahooo.com.