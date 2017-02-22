Waushara County Supervisors hear reports

Waushara County Corpor-ation Counsel Ruth Zouski and Administrative Coordinator Deb Behringer provided the Waushara County Board of Supervisors their annual reports during the regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma.

Zouski explained the lawsuit she has previously spoke about that was filed by a citizen in 2011 claiming the county took property from a resident to build a bridge she thought had been resolved. However, in October, Zouski stated she received the check returned with a note from the attorney stating they would be filing in the near future.

Last week, the county’s attorney was contacted by Congressman Glenn Grothman’s office, which said the citizen claims they had not been paid. Zouski stated that check was returned with a letter and is looking into what happened with the new attorney.

The outstanding lawsuits the county currently has includes a suit filed by an inmate for inadequate medical care. The federal court has not made a decision on this case and expects this will be resolved soon.

Zouski also reported about a claim against the sheriff’s department filed by the victim’s father stating the department inadequately handled his son’s traffic crash investigation that involved an intoxicated driver.

