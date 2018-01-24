Waushara County Board opens meeting with tribute to Pat Fox

Waushara County Sheriff, Jeff Nett, opened the Jan. 16 county board meeting at the Waushara County Courthouse with a tribute to the late Pat Fox. He served as Waushara County Sheriff for 12 years, Neshkoro Police Chief and Waushara County Courthouse Security Guard, and with his military service he spent 48 years in law enforcement. Services for Pat Fox were held earlier in the day at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma. A silent prayer and pledge followed.

The board approved a resolution awarding the sale of $1,900,000 General Obligation Promissory Notes. Jeff Belongia representing Hutchinson, Shockey, Earley & Co., Milwaukee, said the county has an excellent double A credit rating giving the county a 2.96 percent interest rate.

Ruth Zouski, Corporate Counsel, gave her annual report and reported at this time here is only one open lawsuit. The bridge reconstruction project on County Rd. II remains in the Court system. The property owner has a new attorney and filed a complaint in Federal Court seeking reimbursement of attorney fees. The county attorney has filed an answer and will be filing a motion to have the case dismissed on a variety of claims including a request for costs.

Also a lawsuit filed by a former inmate claiming inadequate medical care was dismissed. Zouski also said that they have completed the self-assessment audit for HIPAA purposes and will be continuing to work with the group on an ongoing basis.

Zouski also told the board that there are two candidates under consideration by Governor Walker to appoint a District Attorney to fill the vacancy left by Scott Blader who took a position with the United States Attorney’s Office – Western District of Wisconsin.

Bob Sivick, County Administrator, appointed Zouski as the Civil Rights Compliance Office where she will be working on and updating the plan for the next four years.

