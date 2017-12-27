Waushara County Board hears pros and cons of ATV/UTV routes on county roads

After several presentations and county board discussions an ordinance will be drafted and presented at a future meeting for a vote.

There was standing room only at the Dec. 19 Waushara County Board of Supervisors meeting held at the Waushara County Courthouse for the discussion of ATV Route on County Roads. Over 50 concerned county residents registered with 40 in favor and 13 in opposition.

The discussion was moved to first on the agenda and County Board Chairman, Donna Kalata, called on those registered to speak. Lisa Stone, Neshkoro, spoke in opposition of ATV travel on the Bannerman Trail going through Spring Lake. She said walkers, runners,and horse riders use the trail. She feels ATV’s would be inhospitable. She added that snowmobile clubs use the trail, but it is in the winter and well controlled by clubs.

Elizabeth Page, Town of Leon, spoke in opposition noting her reasons were safety, increased traffic, and noise. She also added that the Town of Leon turned down the ATV route proposal. Also speaking from Town of Leon was Judy Ruhland, who has been a resident since 1978. Ruhland said the main reason she is opposed to ATV’s on county roads is safety.

Gary Lawrence, Pine River, Town of Leon, voiced his oppositions saying that the ATV’s do not have a trail system and believed there would be no economic impact. He added that ATV’s are for off road use.

BonFiglio, Omro, a member of the ATV Association, spoke in favor of ATV’s on County Roads and gave a detailed list of roads and distances requested to make ATV routes in our county connect with other routes including routes from other counties. He said the ATV Association is a not for profit 501C7 and is the recognized by Governor Scott Walker. The association includes residents from Waupaca, Green Lake, Marquette, and Waushara County.

First on the presentation, BonFiglio told the people speaking on the Bannerman Trail use that their proposal did not include using the Bannerman Trail. He addressed 1) Noise – saying that the motors are limited to 96 decibels, and most are 80 making it quieter than the average lawn mower 2) Safety – ATV’s & UTV’s are far safer than swimming, and he said that the speed limits and laws prevent unruly behavior. He added that operators under 18 must complete a safety course. BonFiglio said the average of operators in their association is 56 and the average state operating age is 46. Wisconsin Bill – Act 87 – for Towns, Village, & Cities set the ARV-UTV route with a 35 mph speed zone.

