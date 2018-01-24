Waushara County board denies ATV/UTV travel on county roads

It was a packed to capacity boardroom filled with concerned citizens both for and against ATV’s on county roads at the regular meeting of the Waushara County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 16 at the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma.

Following the December meeting, it was voted on to have Ruth Zouski, Corporate Counsel, draft an Ordinance regarding ATV’s and UTV’s on segments of selected county roads. The county roads were sections requested by Brandon BonFiglio representing the ATV Association.

Donna Kalata, County Board Chair, stated that public comments were limited to five speakers and each one would have three minutes to voice their opinion. The first speaker was Gary Lawrence, Pine River. Lawrence stated that he has owned an ATV for 20 years and he urged the board to vote no to the Ordinance because of liability and insurance.

Elizabeth Page has been a resident since 1999 and she said she was not in favor of ATV’s on county roads. Truck traffic and safety were her two main concerns for keeping ATV’s off county roads. She encouraged bike travel and more bike lanes and said the county needs to protect its natural resources.

Lisa Stone, Spring Lake, has been a resident since 1989 and she said she opposed ATV’s on County Roads and if these small segments were granted for travel they ATV Association will want to add more. She said public safety and quality of life were her major concerns for opposing the Ordinance.

Robert Lee, a Hancock resident since 1976, said he was in favor of allowing ATV’s on the county road requested by the association. He also said that Governor Scott Walker signed into law 2017 Wisconsin Act 87 allowing ATV’s and UTV’s on highways.

Brandon BonFiglio, Om-ro, a member of the ATV Association, said that dozens of businesses support the ATV routes. He added that the Village of Redgranite supports it and it would benefit communites. BonFiglio added that it would provide a huge econonomic impact, and that Waushara County is one of the poorest counties in the state. He encouraged the supervisors to vote yes on Ordinance No. 621.

Following public coments, the board held a discussion and Supervisor Everett Eckstein said that he did not believe it would bring in tourism. He stressed presently there is no trail, only routes. “They (ATV’s) belong in the woods,” Eckstein added. My responsibility is to keep the roads safe, he said.

Russell Heise asked for a correction to the Ordinance on a couple of routes including Beechnut Lane in Town of Hancock and County Road B in the Town of Richford.

Supervisor Bob Wedell said they have been using roads in the Town of Richford and they had one incident that was immediately resolved and has had nothing since. “In our township they have worked out well,” he said.

Supervisor Larry Timm said that his concern was safety issues and that an operator 12 years old should not be able to operate a motorized vehicle on county roads. Everyone needs a drivers license to be on a county road. He recommended to amend the ordinance to include: All ATV operators must have a valid drivers license. The amendment passed unanimously by the board.

Supervisor Bernadette Krentz, said that she believed the operating an ATV till 11 p.m. was too late. Following discussion an amendment was made and passed to change the hours on the resolution to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Supervisor Mark Kersch-ner, Coloma, said that Coloma has not had an issue and ATV’s use County Road II for about 500 ft. “I don’t have a problem with portions here and there,” he said. He added that the Town of Hancock and Plainfield have opened up several roads.

Following the pubic comments, discussion by the board, approving the two amendments, Ordinance 621 An Ordinance Amending Chapter 50 Article IV-ATVS Waushara County Code, brought to roll call vote. Voting in favor of the Ordinance was Kapp, King, Wedell, Rothermel and Kerschner; Eckstein, Timm, Heise, Krentz, Wedde, and Kalata voted against the ordinance and it failed to pass by a a 6 to 5 vote.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.