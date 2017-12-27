Waushara County Board approves full-time security deputy position

At the regular meeting of the Waushara County Board of Supervisors held on Dec. 19 at the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma, the board approved a fulltime security deputy position. This will alleviate a security coverage issue at the courthouse, said Sheriff Jeff Nett. The board also approved restructuring the Emergency Management Position.

The board approved a resolution committing funds, $25,000 over the next five years to support the building of the new Fox Valley Technical College Regional Center in Wautoma. Bob Sivick, County Administrator, said that this is an economic development issue and the county will benefit by getting more trained people for higher paying jobs at only $5,000 a year. This is showing the county support, he added.

Department of Human Services Collin Williams, a mentor for a 17 year old struggling from behavior issues said that he was trying to help out his client by contacting the Green Bay Packers to see if they would donate something to this young man. The Packers responded with several items including an autographed Aaron Rodgers photo, t-shirt, and other memorabilia. Williams said the young man was so thrilled with the package from the Green Bay Packers, especially the autographed photo of his favorite player, Aaron Rodgers.

