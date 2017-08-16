Waushara County Board appoints Megan Kapp as County Clerk

At the regular monthly meeting of the Waushara County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 15, Megan Kapp, presently serving as Deputy Clerk, was appointed to fill the vacancy of Melanie R. Stake, Clerk following her resignation. Kapp will assume the duties of Clerk on Sept. 30 to fill the remaining 3 years left on Stake’s term.

Megan Kapp began her employment with the county three years ago in the zoning office and moved to the position of Deputy Clerk two years ago. She has a Bachelor degree in Music and Elementary Education and this past year received her Masters in Business Administration.

Dawn Buchholz, Director of Human Services, gave her annual report and introduced her staff to the board. Her report included statistics on services provided to county residents and said they receive an average of 171 applications each month to determine eligibility for state and federal benefits such as Medical Assistance, Food Share and Child Care Assistance.

There are approximately 2700 Waushara County households receiving monthly benefits. In June of 2017 there were 4,835 recipients of benefits comprised of 2,696 adults and 2,139 children.

Waushara County Human Serviced provided 501 consumers Mental Health counseling in 2016 with 5035 scheduled appointments. Additionally, 315 individuals were served through outpatient counseling for alcohol and other drug abuse in 2016. These individuals presented with a variety of addition problems ranging from alcohol to heroin. Buchholz added that marijuana and heroin use is on the rise.

Human Services kept Waushara County children safe by responding to 527 reports of child maltreatment in 2016. Reports included allegations of phusical abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, emotional damage, and unborn child abuse. Thirty-two children were placed/maintained in out-of-home care in 2016 with 19 safely reunified with their parents.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.