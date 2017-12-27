Village of Redgranite approves plans for water tower and well-house projects

MSA Professionals Engi-neer Randy Herwig attended the Dec. 19 Redgranite Village Board meeting to discuss and outline plans for the water tower and well-house projects.

During his presentation, Herwig told board members that advertisements for bids will be published in the Waushara Argus in late January, with bids due Feb. 15. The village board will approve a contractor and sign the Notice of Award at the Feb. 20 regular board meeting, and at the March 20 board meeting, they will sign and execute the contract; the funding deadline for contract execution is March 31. Following Herwig’s presentation, the board unanimously approved the plan.

Funding for the projects will be through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant and a $500,000 Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Principle Forgiveness loan.

