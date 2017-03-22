Supervisors hear Clerk of Courts and Land and Zoning annual reports

Waushara County Clerk of Circuit Court Melissa Zamzow and Land Conservation and Zoning Department Director Terri DoppPaukstat presented their 2016 annual reports to the Waushara County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma.

In Zamzow’s presentation she stated since 2014 the number of civil filings and money judgments in her office have gone down, while the injunction rate has increased. The number of divorces has continued to remain steady over the past three years, but the non-support and paternity filings have decreased.

The largest increase Zamzow’s office has seen has been in traffic citations from 2,036 citations in 2014, compared to 3,267 in 2016.

Even with the loss of the Village of Hancock and Village of Redgranite to the City of Wautoma Municipal Court in 2015, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Village of Plainfield were able to increase the number of traffic citations for the court over the past two years.

Zamzow also explained the increase in the number of criminal cases her office has worked on over the past three years. In 2014, the Clerk of Courts Office handled 209 felonies, 538 misdemeanors and 66 juveniles compared to 2016 where they saw 269 felonies, 541 misdemeanors and 51 juvenile cases.

Regarding felonies the Clerk of Courts sees a lot of drug delivery, manufacturing, sexual assault and Operating While Intoxicated 3rd and 4th offenses, misdemeanors are mostly disorderly conduct and operating without valid licenses, Zamzow stated.

The Office of Probate handles the juvenile cases as well as wills, probate, guardianships, Child In Need of Protection Services (CHIPS), termination of parental rights and adoptions. Although her office does not see the juvenile cases, Zamzow said they do involve criminal activity.

“Most have been drug related over the last few years, criminal damage to property and juvenile sexual assault,” Waushara County Corporation Council Ruth Zouski said.

Zamzow concluded her report highlighting some of the successes her office has seen in 2016 and what they are working on for 2017.

Over the past year, the Clerk of Courts Office has implemented e-filing and as March 1 everything is electronic, while continuing to work hard toward collecting on outstanding debts and restitution.

Following Zamzow, DoppPaukstat gave her annual report to the board stressing that the past year was busy for the Zoning and Land Conservation Department as they are still working on shore land zoning and code assessments.

Over the past year, DoppPaukstat’s department made 1,000 field visits, including 210 sanitary inspections, 55 soil verifications, 90 trailer inspections, issued 44 new address numbers, and registered 54 new homes, 99 additions and 269 accessory structures, which mirrored the totals from 2015. The department also handles zoning codes, which saw 27 commercial structures, 33 additions to homes, 161 electrical upgrades and over 70 permits issued in 2016.

To help with land conservation in the county, DoppPaukstat’s staff made 93 visits for erosion control and created 14 individual plans for homeowners, issued 213 sanitary permits for 67 new systems and 146 replacement systems. The department also performed mandatory septic maintenance, and out of 3,300 landowners, 48 received citations, for a 99 percent overall compliance rate, according to DoppPaukstat.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.