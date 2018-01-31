Sivick expresses opposition to dissolve the 6th Judicial Administrative District

Waushara County Administrator Bob Sivick made a public comment to Rule Petition 18-01 presently being considered by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The proposed rule dis-solves the 6th Judicial Administrative District, which includes Waushara County along with Adams, Clark, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, and Sauk counties. These counties would then be reassigned to other districts, and proposes Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette counties be added to the 4th district, which are presently consisting of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties.

Sivick’s comments took the form of a Jan. 26 letter to the Clerk of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in which he expressed opposition to the proposed reorganization. Sivick noted Waushara County’s present judicial district contains counties like Waushara, largely rural in nature. Additionally, he stated Waushara County’s proposed new district would be more urban in nature with a majority of those counties having more than twice and up to more than seven times Waushara’s population.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.