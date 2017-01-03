Redgranite revises sewer & wastewater ordinance

Following discussion at the Redgranite Village Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, the board approved revisions in section 5-4-12 of the Sewer and Wastewater Ordinance, pending review by village legal counsel.

The section deals with the collection of fat, oil, and grease regulation, as well as soil/sand, lint traps, and interceptors and the control of discharges into the public sewerage collection system and treatment plant that interfere with the operations or the systems, causing blockage and plugging of pipelines. These discharges interfere with the normal operation of pumps and their controls and contribute waste of a strength or form that is beyond the capability of the treatment plant.

Village of Redgranite Wastewater and Water Operators Gary Nigbor and Lamont Larkins told the board that in just three months 18 inches of grease was collected, which prompted them to suggest changes to the ordinance.

Nigbor and Larkins said they would like to educate the public with educational materials and then those businesses that need to comply would have to develop their Food, Oil and Grease, and Food Waste Control Plan and then sign-off that they followed the plan on a three-month basis.

Those affected include restaurants, cafeterias, hotels, nursing homes, schools, grocery stores, the prison, churches, camps, caterers, manufacturing plants and possibly multi-family homes.

All car washes, truck washes, garages, service stations and commercial laundries will also be required to install effective sand, soil, and oil interceptors to remove sand, soil and oil at the expected flow rates.

