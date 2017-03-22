Redgranite considers establishing ATV trails

Waushara County ATV Association Vice-President East Brandon Bonfiglio presented a proposal to the Redgranite Village Board about adopting the ordinance he drafted that would establish ATV routes and trails in and around Redgranite during their regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

Bonfiglio explained to the board that he and others from the ATV Association were appealing to municipalities and villages throughout Waushara County to help create ATV trails, which would increase tourism and revenue. He added that Wautoma already has 5.5 miles of trails and Coloma has numerous trails as well.

In his presentation, Bonfiglio also told the board that according to a 2015 study, the economic growth for Waushara County showed an increase of 1.52 percent, while neighboring Marquette and Adams Counties, which have established ATV trails, increased by 4.06 percent and 4.38 percent respectively.

Bonfiglio said grant money is currently available from the Department of Natural Resources and he would like to apply for a grant that would include the repair and restoration of Bannerman Trail, which could be used as an ATV trail. The ATV Association would be taking care of signage and patrolling of the trails.

Following Bonfiglio’s presentation, Village Police Chief Kyle Tarr gave the board a written summary of his concerns, stating he was not against establishing trails in Redgranite, but wanted to address the concerns prior to going ahead with approval of the trails.

After a discussion, the board decided to set up a meeting with surrounding townships, Waushara County law enforcement, Tarr, Bonfiglio, Redgranite Village President Jerry Sieg and a DNR representative to further discuss the topic and address Tarr’s concerns.

