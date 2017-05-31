Redgranite approves establishing All Terrain Vehicle route in village

During a special Redgranite Village Board meeting held on May 23, the board voted to approve establishing a route for ATVs. The routes approved will connect to other routes in surrounding townships in order to provide a way for ATV riders to get to the trails in Marquette County and other trails in the western side of Waushara County.

However, the approval is pending Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approval of the proposed routes and a business-owner’s approval. Redgranite Police Chief Kyle Tarr, who has reviewed the proposed route, stressed the route can only be used to get to other township routes and to get fuel. The board also had village counsel Joan Olson review the proposed ATV ordinance, which the board also approved, with a few minor changes.

Prior to the meeting, the village held a public hearing about the Community Development Block Grant eligibility, with a presentation by Mary Wagner, with MSA finance. No one from the public attended the hearing.

