Plainfield Village Board approves ATV/UTV routes

The Plainfield Village Board approved an ordinance creating Sections 8-6-1 through 8-6-8 for ATV/UTV trails and routes within the village during their regular meeting on April 11 at the municipal building. ATV/UTV drivers are being asked not to use the routes until they are clearly marked/posted in the coming months.

Board members also approved: operator’s licenses for Jacqueline White and Sharon McKenzie for R-Bar-N Grill and Robert P. Monroe for Dollar General; and building permits for Louis Schultz (208 N. Beach Street) for installation of Egress window in basement, and Alex Aschenbrenner (121 Hamilton Street) for a roof replacement.

A one-year, $25,053 land lease for the village’s irrigated land with Wysocki Produce Farms was discussed and approved by members of the board.

