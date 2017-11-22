Pine River bridge replacement approved by Redgranite board

Following a Pine River bridge replacement project presentation by MSA Pro-fessionals Physical Engineer Quirin Klink, the Redgranite Village board approved the plan at their Nov. 14 meeting.

Klink told the board the bridge replacement construction will take place during the summer months of 2018, with the bridge closed for probably 2 ½ months and that a detour will be in place; notices will also go out to businesses that will be affected by the project.

Klink said the current bridge is 24’ wide and 31.9’ long, and the new bridge will be 34’ wide and 46.5’ long. He said there will be a metal railing on top of the bridge, but no sidewalk to prevent loitering and fishing, which can result in safety issues, and that no easements or land acquisitions are needed in order to complete the project.

Clerk/Treasurer Christy Groskreutz reported that the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), as of September 30, had an available balance of $71,968.07 for village residents for home rehabilitation projects.

