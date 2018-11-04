Neshkoro Village Board votes to replace picnic tables at Stan-O-Gene Park

At their April 2 Village Board meeting, the Parks Committee shared plans to replace picnic tables at Stan-O-Gene Park. Village of Neshkoro residents are reminded to license their dogs to avoid late fees or fines. T-ball will start practices at Stan-O-Gene Park in May.

Police Chief Reilly re-ported as part of a Healthy Communities Healthy Youth grant, a prescription drug drop off box is being installed at the village hall.

The Department of Public Works informed the board of problems with a clogged lift station in the NW quadrant of the village. Librarian Cheryl Milbrandt shared a Winnefox circulation comparison show-ing a large increase of items checked out in this first quarter over 4th quarter 2017.

The Open Book will take place May 3 and Board of Review on May 29. The next meeting of the Neshkoro Village Board will be held on Monday, May 7.