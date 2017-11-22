Neshkoro Village approves changes to real estate tax roll

The Neshkoro Village Board approved a resolution to add statutorily permitted charges, fees and assessments to the real estate tax roll during their Nov. 13 regular meeting.

Following a public budget hearing, the board also voted to adopt a levy of $145,560.

Chief Reilly told the board the village has joined a grant application to install a prescription drug drop off receptacle.

Residents are also reminded trucks with snow-plows may not be used to plow village sidewalks, citing possible damage to sidewalks and surrounding areas.

The board congratulated DPW employee Robert VanderGrinten on becoming the Operator in Charge for the Neshkoro plant, having passed the DNR required testing.

The Neshkoro Enhancement Committee reported the annual Christmas concert will take place Dec. 2 at St. James Place.

