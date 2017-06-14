Neshkoro Board hears finalized plans for Independence Day celebration

Village of Neshkoro Fire Chief Thomas Krueger told the Neshkoro Village board plans for the July 2 festivities will include the department’s annual car show from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the fire station during their June 5 regular board meeting.

This year’s activities will be held at Rivers Edge Park gazebo, including the band “Copper Box”, and food served by the Neshkoro Enhancement Committee. Fireworks will light up over the millpond at dusk.

The board approved the appointments of Desiree Reetz, Millie Seaver and William Warmbier to fill vacancies on the Neshkoro Library Board.

DPW employee Robert VanderGrinten told the board the DNR inspected the village sewer plant on May 31. The sewer compliance maintenance annual report has been submitted.

The board will meet again on July 5.

