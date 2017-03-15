Neshkoro Board approves conditional use permit

The Neshkoro Village Board began their March 6 meeting with a Conditional Use Hearing with a request for use of both first and second floor residence home business use in a building zoned downtown business. With one addition to the Plan Commission’s recommended conditional use agreement, the board voted unanimously to approve the conditional use.

Fire Chief Tom Krueger announced the Neshkoro fireworks would be held Sunday, July 2, this year in order to avoid competing with the Wautoma’s July 1 fireworks.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.