Local spring primary election results

Waushara County had a 5.40 percent voter turnout for the local spring primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The municipality with the highest voter turnout was the Village of Wild Rose with 9.90 percent of eligible voters participating. The towns of Deerfield and Oasis followed with more than 8 percent.

Countywide, 1,007 residents cast their ballots for the spring primary. According to the Waushara County Clerk’s Office, this is down from the last statewide spring primary held in February 2014, which drew 6.75 percent of eligible voters.

Statewide, Incumbent State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers will defend his seat in the April 4 election against Lowell Holtz. Evers obtained 69% of the vote while Holtz had 23%.

Local unofficial voter totals for Waushara County for the spring primary:

• Tony Evers: 611

• Lowell E. Holtz: 296

• John Humphries: 97

• Rick Melcher: 0

