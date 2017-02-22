Lincoln/Reagan Day Caucus March 5

The Waushara County Republican Party will host the annual Lincoln/Reagan Day Dinner/Caucus on Sunday, March 5, at the Dakota Town Hall, N1470 State Rd. 22, Wautoma.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The event will feature local, state and federal elected representatives. There is cost for the dinner catered by the Moose Inn.

Invited guests include: Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, Congressman Glenn Grothman, State Senator Luther Olsen, Rep. Joan Ballweg, Rep. Scott Krug, Rep. Kevin Petersen, State Senator Pat Testin, as well as local officials.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting without participating in the dinner. Participants do not have to be a member of the Republican Party to attend.

