Hancock Village Board prepared to move forward with public works project

During the Hancock Village Board meeting on Aug. 8, the board met with MSA to discuss contracts for the planned extension of South Hales Road.

The large project the village is undertaking will make the road wide enough for semis to turn without moving onto the grass and extend water and sewer along the same line. The village has just been awarded a $500,000 grant, and with a grant awarded in April of 2016, the village now has about $800,000 for this project.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved the water plan, but not how much money it will be providing. The village will hear from the DNR around October and plans to start work through the spring, summer, and fall of next year.

MSA met with the village board to review these items and to ask for approval of the current plans and the two contracts for the project. After a roll-call vote, the board approved the plans unanimously.

The board also discussed a number of nuisance properties in the village and what action will be taken against them. Currently, there have been no formal complaints, but the police department will be checking on these properties. Some are receiving two citations a month, and there is a possibility of village inspection of the properties.

The board will have to decide whether or not to condemn the buildings, but it plans to hold a public committee meeting for formal complaints. The meeting time will be posted when it has been scheduled.

