Hancock Village Board approves village ATV routes

The Hancock Village Board unanimously approved the ordinance for routes within the village proposed by the Waushara County ATV Association during their regular meeting on Monday, April 10.

The board also swore in three board members, Tom Wetmore as president, Larry Monroe and Sue Dietz, following the spring election on April 4.

Following the swearing in, Dietz reported on the fire district meeting stating the department is currently in need of five new radios, costing about $2,000 each. The department plans to order the radios in July.

Monroe provided an update on the Hancock Community Center meeting, stating that the members of the Pea Fest have requested the proceeds be used for improvements to the sledding hill. The community center board also discussed upgrading some of the tables and chairs.

The Pine Lake Association requested a change in their ordinance to allow full recreational use. The presented a proposal to the board. The request was approved pending clarification and approval from the village lawyer.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.