County treasurer and buildings and grounds superintendent provide annual reports

The Waushara County Treasurer Elaine Wedell and Building and Grounds Superintendent Randy Gramse gave their 2016 annual reports to the County Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at the Waushara County Courthouse.

Wedell provided a breakdown of the duties her office currently handles, including balancing the county’s bank accounts and daily receipts and payments for each department. She also explained the general investments for 2016 have increased compared to 2015 due to the bank and maturity rates of the CD terms.

Wedell provided com-parison on of the bank reconciliations from Dec-ember 2015 to 2016 and reported the number of delinquent tax notices has remained similar. She went on to explain the tax deed process and the county has sold some properties on the Wisconsin Surplus website.

Wedell concluded her presentation highlighting the benefits of the Waushara County web portal, which allows residents to find their taxes, assessments and pay online and continues to be useful to the title companies and banks. From the web portal, those interested can also print their tax bill and receipts.

In Gramse’s buildings and grounds annual report, he explained to the board the projects his department has completed over the past year and the projects they have planned for 2017.

Gramse stated that in 2016 his department replaced the water heater at the jail for the second time; replaced the copper near the water storage tank due to a burnout in the hot water line; patched the gutters on the courthouse because of a leak; the highway department filled cracks at the jail; eight showers at the jail were pressure washed and repainted due to erosion; three inches of insulation was added near the EMS dorm in hopes to keep the building cooler; and the new EMS Building in Hancock was completed with the highway department paving and putting up a fence around the exterior.

The Buildings and Grounds Department has plans to repave the east parking lot of the courthouse and fix the the limestone on the face of the building. Currently, the department is working to raze the old Waushara County Teachers College/Normal School.

Gramse stated Highway Commissioner Brian Friemark will be designing the new parking lot created after the building is torn down, with the plan to have the parking lot in place prior to the repaving of the east parking lot.

