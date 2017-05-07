Coloma Village Board discusses ways to improve and revitalize the village

During the Coloma Village Board meeting on June 29, members deliberated ideas for developing and beautifying the town.

A few of the concepts discussed included the possibility of building a dog park for both residents and visitors, with possible locations discussed; reviewing the request for a monetary grant for the village to buy the hardware store to aid in developing business in Coloma; removing the large tree stumps on North Front Street, described as an eyesore to those who drive past them; and repairing or filling roads to allow for expansion and to help improve the look of the streets.

The board approved the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the Department of Natural Resources regarding domestic wastewater treatment works; a deed and transfer to donate real estate in Coloma to Habitat for Humanity; a Professional Services Agreement Update with MSA for a housing grant given by the state for people to fix up their homes; and the TID ½ budgets after a recap from the Joint Review Board.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.