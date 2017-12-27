Coloma grocery store sold

During a short, 30-mintue meeting, on Dec. 20, Coloma Village Board President Arden Bandt stated the building that housed the grocery store on Main Street had recently been purchased by George and Linda Peterson.

The store was purchased as an investment, with George Peterson reportedly planning to open a grocery store and hire someone to run it for him. “It’s great news for Coloma, and long overdue,” Bandt said.

Housing in the area for local business’ prospective employees continues to be a major topic of discussion for the board and are dedicated to finding solutions to the problem. Toward the end of the discussion, Bandt reported that Brakebush Industries would be willing to contribute to any viable project that will lead to additional housing in the area as the company is seeking at least 100 additional new employees.

In a related matter, the old Westfield High School building is being considered for renovation by a private firm, turning the old school building into apartments. The project is barely under way and further information will be forthcoming, according to Bandt.

