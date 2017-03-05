Coloma Board denies request for parklet in downtown

The Coloma Village Board denied the request of a parklet to be built in front of The Bread Bar, owned by Klaus and Karla Perkins, to accommodate outdoor seating during their regular meeting on April 27. Following a discussion the request was denied due to the fact that it would take up too many parking spaces.

The board approved the issue of angle parking on Front Street, with angled parking only on the west side of the street, while the east side will remain parallel parking.

A written request from the Waushara County ATV Association was read to the board requesting ATV access to the Coloma Park during the annual Chicken Chew. The board approved the request allowing an access route to a specified parking area in the park on the condition that the ATVs are only used as a mode of transportation to get to the park.

